MOGADISHU (HAN) December 16.2020. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. We will press on with demonstrations for electoral reforms, former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said but urged for peace.

The former head of state and current UPD party leader said the demonstrators were within their constitutional rights to express views against the current state of elections preparations.

“We encourage the Somali people to express their views in a democratic and peaceful manner without violence,” Mohamud said during yesterday’s demos which rocked various parts of the city.

Warning against violence and destruction of property, president Mohamud said the demonstrations will go on adding al opposition presidential candidates will take part in it.

The Federal Government has however termed the protests an act of violence noting there was no clearance for such events in the city.

“What happened today were acts against the security and it was not permitted as people were carrying guns in the streets,” security minister Abid Hundubey said. Scores of people were injured during the protests which saw live shots fired.

Security forces cordoned off major roads in the city as demonstrators massed up to way into the central business district.