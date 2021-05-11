MOGADISHU (HAN) May 11. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its forces killed 10 Shabab militants in an operation in Hiran, a region in the central part of the country.

Mohamud Hassan, commander of SNA 27th Division, said troops have intensified an onslaught to flush out the al-Qaida-allied terror group in the region.

Hassan told Radio Mogadishu that the operation Monday morning was conducted in Omaad, a village in Mahas district where terrorists were hiding.

On Sunday, the SNA said its forces killed seven Shabab militants and destroyed their hideouts during operations at Qulale, a village near Mahas district.

Hassan said al-Shabab suffered huge losses during Monday’s operation in which government troops cut off its supply routes.

In recent days, SNA forces have intensified operations against Shabab extremists in the southern regions where militants hide, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.