MOGADISHU (HAN) May 6. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Mogadishu briefing: The notes of the C6+ meeting with PM today at the Hangar (Xalane) Mogadishu, Somalia.
- Demilitarization of SNA troops in different parts of Mogadishu is first priority- Quick resolution to the crisis in Mogadishu
- The September 17th Deal with the Government and Opposition candidates is finalized but must be developed. Planning and proposals must be sent to FMs before the meeting. A roadmap is needed urgently.
- Electoral security taskforce-AMISOM will support. FMS and CPC must be part of the security discussions
- Budget- be as transparent as possible. All money must be ON budget not OFF budget. Qatar Envoy visit caused suspicions.
- UK-London, their Ambassador said they are concerned by the violence of last week and Somalia must move quickly to elections. Election talks cannot fail because of the grave consequences.
- Election monitors: An important responsibility of political parties is to act as watchdogs during the election process, to protect the party’s interests by closely monitoring the correctness of the procedures used during the elections. The crucial role of party representatives is to witness the entire procedure and to check for irregularities that might constitute fraud. This requires the presence of the parties during the registration process, when the ballot boxes are sealed, during the voting process, when the ballot boxes are opened, when votes are counted, and when ballot boxes are transported.
- Security- AMISOM and Somali security Forces will work together in protecting Opposition candidates and Government Officials into elections.
- Election process planning needs to start today. Somali premier Mohamed Hussein Roble must take a leading role in the coming talks set for MAY 20th in mogadishu. President Farmajo & FMS must not spoil the current progress.
- US still conducting joint military operations with SNA. Somali’s must face and destroy Al-Shabaab not each other.
- US government fearful elections will be delayed. Yamamoto called to Washington to brief the policymakers on election risks.
- Timeliness for elections and deadlines are needed. Spoilers will be challenged.