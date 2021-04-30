ADDIS ABABA – Troops working under the framework of African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) have been asked to remain neutral in order to effectively facilitate the demilitarisation of Mogadishu and environs.

Meeting of the Coordination Committee (MOCC) chaired by Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (C-PAPS) has warned Amisom troops against involving in partisan politics in Somalia amid the horn of Africa nation is facing political uncertainty.

During the meeting, Participants requested that AMISOM take the necessary steps to ensure that the capabilities exist to allow for rapid implementation of the contingency plans.

The Meeting of the Coordination Committee (MOCC) was participated by Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Uganda and officials from African Union in Somalia (Amisom).

The meeting commended Amisom and its troop and police contributing countries (T/PCCs) for their sacrifices and continued vigilance.

The mission was requested that the contingency plans developed by the Mission be constantly revised to take into account the rapidly evolving situation.

The AU Commissioner expressed sincere appreciation to the troop and police contributing countries for their steadfast commitment to the overall peace and stability of Somalia through their long service to AMISOM.

The meeting echoed the need for decisive actions by the AU and AMISOM to sustain the substantial gains achieved through AMISOM’s support, including the progress made in enhancing governance processes, and the requisite assistance to the electoral processes.