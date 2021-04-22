All members of the PSC (Except Ethiopia ) condemned the unilateral extension on 12 April. Kenya and Djibouti said the move could trigger a civil war which could destabilize the whole region. Nigeria and Ghana said the move is inherently undemocratic and contrary to AU principles

– All members welcomed the AU role in mediation. They also agreed the need for a high-level official to be appointed for mediation.

– Egypt proposed Amr Mousa, former FM and Arab League chief. Farmaajo lobbied for Hailemariam Desalegn, former Ethiopian PM or an Eritrean official

– Nigeria, Ghana and others proposed Earnest Bai Koroma, former Sierra Leone president. Most members supported this proposal. It’s expected that Congo president will appointment him soon.

– communique of PSC meeting was put on hold as per the procedures of the commission when a member state expresses concern. The silent period is 24 hours. Only PSC members can edit the communique

– the thrust of the communique is that AU will not accept unilateral extension, and that the parameters of the AU mediation must be on 17 September agreement.