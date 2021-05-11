South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dissolved parliament, opening the way for lawmakers from opposing sides of the country’s civil war to be appointed under a 2018 peace accord. Kiir’s decision was announced on public television on Saturday evening but no date was given as to when the new parliament will begin working.
S.Sudan: President dissolves parliament as part of peace deal
