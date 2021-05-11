ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 11. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. – Founder of Nia Foundation- an indigenous Joy Center for Children with Authism, Zemi Yenus has passed away in connection with COVID 19 induced health complications.

Zemi Yenus was attending Coronavirus treatment for weeks in an intensive care and sharing some pictures showing her fight with the virus via social media, and many were optimistic about her recovery.

Initiated in May 2002, Nia Foundation is an indigenous, nonprofit and non-governmental humanitarian organization established from the outset to alleviating the all rounded challenges faced by persons with autism and other related developmental disorders, and young men and women living in challenging socio-economic circumstances.

Having made the necessary multispectral preparations and forging partnerships with the government, national and international NGOs, Nia Foundation was legally registered and licensed by the FDRE Ministry of Justice in 12th January 2006.