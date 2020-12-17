Addis Ababa, December 17, 2020 – Mekelle University has today graduated 3,290 students in various fields of study for 28th round. The graduates have attended their study in second and third degrees in the university. Out of the total graduates 30pct are female students, it is indicated.

The graduation ceremony has been attended by State Minister of Science and Higher Education and Chief Executive Officer of the Tigray Regional State, Dr. Mulu Nega.

Dr. Mulu recalled that the graduation ceremony has encountered delays due to the Coronavirus pandemic that jeopardized the socio economic activities in the countries.

He added that the recent situation in Tigray Regional State was also the second challenge for the learning teaching as well as the graduation ceremony which has now been held in the university.

Dr. Mulu congratulated the students for undergoing all the ups downs and realizing their great achievements.

He further thanked the university community and the residents of Mekelle City at large for enabling the students to enjoy their achievements by upholding what they have been entrusted with by parents of the graduate students.

Mekele University, which among the first generation universities in Ethiopia is currently teaching more than 30,000 students in 383 academic programs out of which 68 are undergraduate programs.