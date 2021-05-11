ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 11. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission said that the nation has invested 82 billion USD or 598 billion Birr to mitigate and respond to the effect of climate change from 2009 to 2018.

During a national discussion forum on the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Sector Commission Commissioner Prof. Fekadu Beyene said that the country has achieved remarkable successes in terms of mitigating and responding to the effects of climate change.

EPA quoted Prof. Fekadu Beyene saying “The country’s forest cover has hit 17.2 percent. The efforts made to reduce deforestation and deforestation in recent years has enabled us to accomplish it,”