ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 11. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the current head of the African Union has arrived In Addis Ababa today.

Dr Seleshi Bekele, Minister of Water, irrigation and Energy of Ethiopia and State Minister for Foreign Affairs , Ambassador Birtukan Ayano accorded a warm welcome to the president upon his arrival at Bole International Airport.

President Tshisekedi had visited Sudan and Egypt earlier to talk about the GERD negotiations, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs