ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 10. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr Seleshi Bekele today held held bilateral discussion with US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman and his delegation.

The discussion focused on the construction progresses and AU-led trilateral negotiation process on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Dr Seleshi briefed the Special Envoy on what utilizing Abbay means for Ethiopia and the way forward for reaching agreement.

Ambassador Feltman reaffirmed his country’s sincere and impartial support as well as firm commitment to help the three countries find a win-win outcome under the AU-led process.