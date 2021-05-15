ADDIS ABABA (HAN) May 15. 2021. Public Diplomacy and Regional Stability Initiatives News. Monitoring Regional Issues. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has donated COVID-19 vaccines and provided financial support for Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) aim at strengthening cooperation between the two sides, said Ministry of Defense.

Appreciating the support, Ethiopian Defense Force Minister Dr. Kenea Yadeta yesterday said that the Chinese government has been working in cooperation with the ENDF in various fields for long time.

He noted that the diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and china is getting stronger and stronger from time to time.

China has offered Ethiopians education opportunities in various expertise including the military, it is stated on the occasion.

China has brought economic development and able to build strong economy and Ethiopian is also trying to work on developing its economy.

The experience of china helps Ethiopia bring about change in all aspects as the nation is currently implementing home grown economic policy.

EPA quoted the Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan saying “the Chinese military’s support to that of Ethiopia is a sign of the long-standing friendship between the two sisterly countries.”

The ambassador said China-Ethiopia military relations will continue strengthening in various fields, which is part of the strategic relationship signed between the two countries’ leaders.