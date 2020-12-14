Press Release

Bilateral talks between Kenyan and Somaliland delegations

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi hosted bilateral talks between Kenya and the visiting Somaliland delegation led by His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland.

During the meeting, the two leaders initiated discussions on a number of subjects of mutual interest between Kenya and Somaliland. The two delegations are set to meet again tomorrow, Tuesday,15th December 2020, to finalize the talks.

His Excellency Musa Bihi Abdi arrived in the country yesterday, Sunday 13th December 2020, for a three-day Official Visit.

Kanze Dena Mararo

Spokesperson