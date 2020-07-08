CAIRO

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki arrived in Cairo on Tuesday for a two-day visit for talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

The two leaders are expected to hold talks about bilateral relations and developments in the Nile basin countries and Horn of Africa, the official MENA news agency said.

The visit, the fifth by the Eritrean president, comes amid tension between Egypt and Sudan over a border dispute.

Khartoum accuses Cairo of backing rebels in Sudan, a claim denied by Egypt, while Egyptian media criticize Sudanese authorities for supporting a mega Nile project being built by Ethiopia, which Cairo fears it would reduce its Nile water share.