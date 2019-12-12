Ethiopia: Nine Political Parties (NEBE)

Addis Ababa (HAN) December 12, 2019. Ethiopian Elections 2020 – Political parties legalizations.

Ethiopia: National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) issues certificates of recognition for nine political parties.

They are:

Afar Peoples Justice and Democratic Party (APJDP),

Afar Peoples Liberation Party (APLP),

Gamo Democratic Party (GDP),

Mocha Democratic Party (MDP),

Kucha People Democratic Party (KPDP),

Kafa G Party (KGP),

Freedom and Equality Party (FEP),

Wolaita National Movement (WNM),

and Somali Unity Party (SUP).

Source: FBC

