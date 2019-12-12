Ethiopia: Nine Political Parties (NEBE)

Addis Ababa (HAN) December 12, 2019. Ethiopian Elections 2020 – Political parties legalizations.
Ethiopia: National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) issues certificates of recognition for nine political parties.
They are:
Afar Peoples Justice and Democratic Party (APJDP),
Afar Peoples Liberation Party (APLP),
Gamo Democratic Party (GDP),
Mocha Democratic Party (MDP),
Kucha People Democratic Party (KPDP),
Kafa G Party (KGP),
Freedom and Equality Party (FEP),
Wolaita National Movement (WNM),
and Somali Unity Party (SUP).
Source: FBC
Jawar Mohammed's red-carpet return signals Ethiopia's political sea change:
As Jawar had promised his supporters – mostly young, politically active Oromo men known as the Qeerroo. He took off his shoes and walked prophet-like through the streets of the city. He then planted a tree at the site where a young man was killed by security forces nearly 15 years ago, long before the rise of the movement that threw him into the national Ethiopian spotlight.
