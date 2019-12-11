Addis Ababa (HAN) December 11, 2019. Public Diplomacy and International Security Initiatives for peace in the Horn of Africa.

Jawara Mohamed, the leader of Oromo people said, ” Congratulations to our brother PM Abiy Ahmed for receiving the Noble Prize for Peace. He has made a passionate and moving speech. Now lets collectively live upto the expectation set by and at Oslo.”

Meanwhile, another development with Prime minister Abiy, ‘He made too many mistakes, too often and if he can’t win in Tigrey, he will never be prime minister in Ethiopia and work with Eritreans and Highlanders. It’s that simple,’ says a defeated former TPLF executive committee member and also was former foreign minister and former Ethiopian Ambassador in China.

Picture AFP: Thousands of Oromo gathered in upbeat mood for the annual festival of the Oromo people, the biggest ethnic group in Ethiopia, after Amhara and Somali, to support the Noble Prize for Peace.

HAN & Geeska Afrika Online @copyrights . news@geeskaafrika.com